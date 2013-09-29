UPDATE 1-Taiwan's Cathay Fin in talks to buy Bank of Nova Scotia's Malaysia unit
* Deal would represent deeper foray by Cathay into SEAsia (Adds likely deal value, context)
WASHINGTON, Sept 29 The U.S. House of Representatives on Sunday, ignoring a White House veto threat, approved a one-year delay in funding major provisions of President Barack Obama's landmark healthcare law as part of a government funding bill.
Republicans attached the amendment to a bill that is needed to keep federal agencies operating beyond Sept. 30 when a new fiscal year begins.
The move brought the U.S. government closer to shutting down on Tuesday amid deep divisions between Republicans and Democrats.
* Doctors, hospital groups oppose the proposals (Adds session going late into night, White House official, paragraphs 2, 13, 15)
* Hydro one restores power to more than 48,000 customers; 20,000 remain without power