WASHINGTON, Sept 29 The U.S. House of Representatives on Sunday, ignoring a White House veto threat, approved a one-year delay in funding major provisions of President Barack Obama's landmark healthcare law as part of a government funding bill.

Republicans attached the amendment to a bill that is needed to keep federal agencies operating beyond Sept. 30 when a new fiscal year begins.

The move brought the U.S. government closer to shutting down on Tuesday amid deep divisions between Republicans and Democrats.