WASHINGTON, Sept 30 U.S. House of Representatives Republicans, in a bid to break the logjam over an emergency spending bill, are expected to seek the creation of a bipartisan negotiating panel with the Senate, according to a senior Republican aide.

But it was not clear whether Senate Democrats would accept the offer. Furthermore, such a panel could not meet before a midnight ET (0400 GMT) government shutdown deadline, almost certainly assuring that agencies will have to curtail operations on Tuesday.