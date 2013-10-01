BRIEF-J.Jill Inc shares open at $12.75 in debut, 1.9 pct below IPO price
* J.Jill Inc shares open at $12.75 in debut, below IPO price of $13.00 per share
WASHINGTON, Sept 30 U.S. House of Representatives Republicans, in a bid to break the logjam over an emergency spending bill, are expected to seek the creation of a bipartisan negotiating panel with the Senate, according to a senior Republican aide.
But it was not clear whether Senate Democrats would accept the offer. Furthermore, such a panel could not meet before a midnight ET (0400 GMT) government shutdown deadline, almost certainly assuring that agencies will have to curtail operations on Tuesday.
* J.Jill Inc shares open at $12.75 in debut, below IPO price of $13.00 per share
* Dow up 0.04 pct, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq down 0.09 pct (Updates to open)
March 9 Some one million Michigan homes and other buildings were without power on Thursday after high winds caused what is believed to be the biggest outage in the state's history, utility companies said.