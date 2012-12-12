WASHINGTON Dec 11 U.S. President Barack Obama's latest counteroffer to avert the year-end "fiscal cliff" includes new tax revenues of $1.4 trillion over 10 years, down from the $1.6 trillion he initially demanded, congressional aides said on Tuesday.

The $200 billion reduction was part of the White House's latest offer to Republican House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner, who also made a counteroffer to Obama on Tuesday. Further details of the two offers were not immediately available.