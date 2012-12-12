BRIEF-Amoeba starts research and development tests in U.S.
* Starts research and development tests in United States Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
WASHINGTON Dec 11 U.S. President Barack Obama's latest counteroffer to avert the year-end "fiscal cliff" includes new tax revenues of $1.4 trillion over 10 years, down from the $1.6 trillion he initially demanded, congressional aides said on Tuesday.
The $200 billion reduction was part of the White House's latest offer to Republican House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner, who also made a counteroffer to Obama on Tuesday. Further details of the two offers were not immediately available.
* On Jan 30, co's Board passed a resolution authorizing consolidation of issued and outstanding common shares of company on a 10:1 ratio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FMR LLC reports 13.69 percent passive stake in Tesla Inc as of Dec 30, 2016 versus passive stake of 10.19 percent as of Dec 31, 2015 - SEC filing Source text: http://bit.ly/2lGUTs2 Further company coverage: