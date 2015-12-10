(Refiles with correct day in first paragraph)
WASHINGTON Dec 10 The Obama administration
continues to oppose legislative action to lift the 40-year-old
ban on U.S. crude oil exports, White House spokesman Josh
Earnest said on Thursday.
"We continue to oppose legislative action like that ... We
believe that it's unnecessary for Congress to take that step
primarily because there's authority that already rests with the
Executive Branch to make that decision," Earnest said at a White
House briefing.
Ending the ban has been one of the thorny issues delaying a
deal being negotiated in the U.S. Congress for a $1.15 trillion
funding bill to pay for government operations through September
2016.