WASHINGTON Oct 8 Republican leaders of the U.S.
House of Representatives unveiled a proposal on Tuesday that
would establish a bipartisan, 20-member committee to make
recommendations on a debt-limit increase and look at ways to
rein in the country's deficits.
Under the proposed legislation, the Republican-dominated
House would name 10 members to the panel while the
Democratic-led Senate would name the other 10. The panel would
also make recommendations on a measure to fund the government
for the 2014 fiscal year, ending a shutdown of federal agencies
now in its eighth day.
The committee's recommendations would need the support from
a majority of members to move forward.
