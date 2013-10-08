WASHINGTON Oct 8 U.S. President Barack Obama
would veto a bill by the House of Representatives that would
create a bipartisan panel to make recommendations on reducing
the country's deficit and debt limit, the White House said on
Tuesday.
The White House said the bill "does nothing to solve the
immediate, pressing obligations (that) the Congress has to open
the government and pay its bills" and urged the House to vote on
a Senate-passed bill that would reopen the government.
The White House also said Obama would veto another House
proposal dealing with "excepted" federal workers who are on the
job during the shutdown.
Under current law, those employees will not get paid until
the government reopens. The House has proposed to pay them now,
similar to how active military employees are being paid during
the shutdown.
The House has already passed a bill that would retroactively
pay employees classified as "non-essential" who have been
furloughed during the government shutdown. Obama said on Tuesday
he supports that measure, which has not yet been passed by the
Senate.