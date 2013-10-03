WASHINGTON Oct 3 Over one hundred U.S. senators
and representatives have pledged to give up or donate their pay
during a government shutdown that has put up to one million
federal workers out of work.
While lawmakers continue to spar over a possible shutdown
resolution, the Washington Post compiled a list of officials
ranging from Senate leaders to little-known members of the House
of Representatives who have signed onto the movement.
The partial government shutdown began on Tuesday as House
Republicans sought to undercut President Barack Obama's
signature healthcare plan by tying it to a resolution that funds
the government. Parts of the Obama-backed Affordable Care Act
also began to be implemented on Tuesday, and Democrats have
refused to negotiate over its future.
Some of the highest-profile lawmakers from both political
parties will not be keeping their government paychecks for the
foreseeable future.
Republican Ted Cruz, the Texas senator whose 21-hour
filibuster helped set the stage for the standoff, pledged on
Monday to donate his salary to charity during the shutdown.
House Speaker John Boehner, the Ohio Republican leading his
party's efforts, will turn down his paycheck, while the House
majority leader Eric Cantor of Virginia will put his pay aside
in escrow until the shutdown is resolved, according to the
Washington Post.
Democratic Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid of Nevada will
do the same as Cantor, and Republican Senate Minority Leader
Mitch McConnell of Kentucky will give his own money to charity.
While some lawmakers are gaining positive publicity for
declining salary while federal employees go without paychecks,
not all of Capitol Hill's richest denizens have joined in.
Senators and representatives make $174,000 per year - more
if they are in various leadership positions - but some officials
have considerable personal wealth.
Democratic House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of California,
fifteenth on Roll Call's 2013 list of the 50 Richest Members of
Congress with a net worth of nearly $25 million, has not said if
she will turn down her money, and her office did not immediately
respond to a request for comment.
The richest member of Congress, Republican representative
Darrell Issa, already gives his entire Congressional salary to
charity, his office said. The Roll Call list reports the
California lawmaker's net worth as over $355 million due largely
to his successful car alarm business.
Republican representative Michael McCaul of Texas, the
second-wealthiest member on the list with a net worth of $114
million, plans to donate his earnings to charity, his office
told Reuters.
