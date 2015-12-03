UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
WASHINGTON Dec 3 U.S. House minority leader Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said Democrats have given Republicans their counter proposal for must-pass legislation to fund the government.
"I'm hopeful and look forward to receiving their counter," the California Democrat told reporters at a press briefing, adding that Democrats offered their counter-proposal late on Wednesday.
"Time is running out" on congressional efforts to fund U.S. agencies, she added. (Reporting by Susan Cornwell and Susan Heavey)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February