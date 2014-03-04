(Corrects to make clear that Treasury is not considering
phasing out penny or nickel coins, is looking instead at using
alternative metals)
By Gabriel Debenedetti
WASHINGTON, March 4 In a budget proposal that
aims to make government more efficient, President Barack Obama
on Tuesday floated the idea of using alternative metals to make
penny and nickel coins.
The fiscal 2015 budget, released on Tuesday, points out that
the coins' manufacturing and circulation have not changed in
decades and that the Treasury Department has been reviewing the
coins' production. Obama has proposed similar reviews in the
past but the measures stalled despite not being partisan points
of contention.
The budget does not include a specific cost savings figure
for the potential changes but it identifies the rise of
electronic commerce as a reason to review the coins' makeup and
distribution.
Obama's 2014 budget had pegged the cost of manufacturing a
penny at two cents and the price of a nickel at 11 cents.
Past attempts to change penny and nickel production have
faced resistance from interest groups. A 2010 Wall Street
Journal report noted the Coin Laundry Association was one such
group resisting a change, due to the "unintended consequences
that could deeply impact the small-business owner during a
recession."
The budget, which lays out the president's policy priorities
ahead of November's midterm elections, has little chance of
becoming law. Still, it provides a path for Democrats, who are
hoping to retain a majority in the Senate but face an uphill
battle to cut down on Republicans' majority in the House of
Representatives.
(Additional reporting by Patrick Temple-West and Emily
Stephenson; Editing by Bill Trott)