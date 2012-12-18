WASHINGTON Dec 18 With time running short before a Dec. 31 deadline, House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner will begin work on legislation that simply would extend current low income tax rates for all families with incomes below $1 million a year, according to an aide.

Negotiations will continue with the White House on a broader tax and spending deal, the aide said.

Boehner is presenting the plan to rank-and-file Republicans in a closed-door session.