* A pledge, a prayer and it was all over
* Gap in support for House Speaker Boehner was large
* Anti-tax members of Congress saw risks but little reward
By Thomas Ferraro and Richard Cowan and Rachelle Younglai
WASHINGTON, Dec 22 Had there been a vote on
Republican House Speaker John Boehner's "Plan B" to avert the
so-called U.S. fiscal cliff on Thursday night, it would not have
been close. He was probably 40 to 50 votes short of the number
he needed to avoid a humiliating defeat at the hands of his own
party, according to rough estimates from Republican members of
Congress and staff members.
It was not for lack of effort. Boehner and his two top
deputies, Eric Cantor and Kevin McCarthy, along with other House
Republican leaders, tried for three days to muster support for
the measure, which would have cut government spending and raised
taxes on millionaires to head off across-the-board tax hikes and
spending cuts set for January.
They failed for a variety of reasons, according to
interviews. But chief among them was this: They were asking
anti-tax conservatives to take a big risk for no discernable
reward. Plan B, as Boehner named his alternative to President
Barack Obama's proposal to raise taxes on earnings of $400,000 a
year and above, would never become law because the
Democratic-controlled Senate would not pass it. Nor was it
likely to put pressure on Obama to reach a deal, as Boehner
intended.
Indeed, based on interviews with Republican members of
Congress and some of their staffers, the wonder is not that Plan
B crashed and burned, but that Boehner apparently thought - and
announced in advance - that it would fly.
For Republican members of Congress like John Fleming, it was
kind of mystifying.
Fleming, of Louisiana, said he was getting emails from
people who raise money for campaigns saying, "'If you support
tax increases without significant cuts ... don't even bother to
call me.' The conservatives and donor class have laid the
gauntlet down. They get that their taxes may go up, but they
don't think that there is any reason to make that kind of
sacrifice as government spending goes up."
With Senate Democrats and Obama making clear that they would
not go along with Boehner's Plan B, said Fleming: "Why would we
put ourselves on record" in favor of "raising taxes for a bill
that's not going to become law?"
A staff member to a Republican congressman expressed the
sentiments of some members more colorfully.
"You don't come out and announce you have the votes when you
do not have the votes," she said. "It's like saying 'Here's the
flaming bag of poo. We're going to leave it on your doorstep and
run.' That doesn't look like you're a leader."
LEADERSHIP LOBBYING
Boehner had talked with members one-on-one in his Capitol
office, on the telephone and on the floor of the House.
"He told them, 'This is important ... This will empower our
position ... this will put Democrats in a difficult position,'"
said Representative Tom Cole of Oklahoma, a member of the
Republican leadership whose job it was to argue Boehner's case.
"Some of the freshmen members said they had been contacted
frequently and had long conversations," said Fleming. "As far as
anyone complaining about being threatened or berated, I never
heard anything like this," he said.
Fleming, a supporter of the fiscally conservative Tea Party
movement, said that McCarthy, the third-ranking Republican in
the House, contacted him to find out why he was opposing the
leadership.
"He asked me why I was voting (no)," Fleming said. "I gave
him my interpretation. He listened very patiently. He came back
with a couple of responses. At the end he had to admit some of
my points were good points, that this bill would not do some of
the things that needed to be done."
But, Cole said, dozens of members convinced themselves that
Boehner's bill amounted to a tax hike despite evidence to the
contrary.
"Some people really really really really talked themselves
into believing it was a tax increase even though Grover
Norquist, of all people, said it wasn't," said Cole, referring
to the anti-tax activist responsible for "the pledge" not to
raise taxes that most Republicans sign.
"That is like me talking myself into believing something is
a sin even though the Pope tells me it is not," Cole said.
Representative Patrick Tiberi, a 12-year veteran of the
House who serves on the tax-writing Ways and Means Committee,
said the opposition was not just from conservatives. "It was a
very mixed bag of people," he said.
"Some members determined that it was politically easier to
vote on this in January when people realize that their taxes
have gone up, rather than now. For others, it wasn't the right
policy."
"I think we're going to go over the cliff," Tiberi said,
adding, "I don't see something getting done."
CONFIDENCE IN PUBLIC
Boehner and Cantor publicly voiced confidence on Thursday
that they could gather enough votes to pass the bill. "I never
saw a football coach who went into a game saying 'We are going
to lose,'" Cole said.
But behind the scenes the leadership team was uncertain.
The staffer sensed the bill was doomed before it was
actually pulled from the floor Thursday night from a sudden
slowdown in her email traffic. "It went dead silent."
With the start of the vote set for 7:30 p.m. Thursday,
Boehner made the decision at about 7 p.m. after it was clear
that they would fall 40 to 50 votes short of the needed 217 for
passage.
If the gap had only been four or five votes, Boehner and his
team would have kept pushing, pressing, making their case.
"The natural thing would have been to rally around the
leader," Cole said. "But there was too much difference between
where we were at - and what we needed."
Boehner decided to make the announcement at a closed-door
meeting of House Republicans in a room in the basement of the
Capitol.
Before he did, he led his troops in a recitation of the
Pledge of Allegiance and then the Serenity Prayer, which
includes the passage:
"God grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot
change, the courage to change things that I can and the wisdom
to know the difference."
"It was a very emotional meeting," Cole said.
With Cantor at his side Boehner delivered a short statement.
"He said something that I thought was profound," Fleming
said. "Basically, he said the collective wisdom of two people
locked in a room can never be as high or as great as the
collective wisdom of 535 individuals," the combined membership
of the House and Senate.
Then, Fleming said, Boehner declared: "'We don't have
votes,'" and "we are adjourning and would return right after
Christmas or right after New Year's, depending on the
circumstances."
"There were gasps. People were stunned," Cole said, adding
that many members had expected instead a final pep talk before a
vote on the bill.
"I think he was just resolved to the fact that it wasn't
going to go anyplace. He was not angry at all. I thought he was
very magnanimous about it," Fleming said.
Cole sent a message to Boehner on Friday.
"I basically said, 'It was a tough day yesterday. I just
want you to know that I will be with you in the tough days
ahead. You still have my full support and confidence.'"
A day after a Republican revolt killed his tax plan, Boehner
was asked if he was worried about losing his job as speaker.
"No, I am not," Boehner told reporters. "If you do the right
things every day for the right reasons, the right things will
happen," he said.
"While we may have not been able to get the votes last night
to avert 99.81 percent of the tax increases, I don't think -
they were taking that out on me," Boehner said.
"They were dealing with the perception that somebody might
accuse them of raising taxes."