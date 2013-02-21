By Patrick Rucker
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 21 Despite weeks of dire
warnings from Washington about automatic budget cuts set for
March 1, the U.S. public is only dimly aware of them, according
to a poll released Thursday.
About 43 percent of those polled had only heard a little
about the deep cuts that could disrupt many important government
services like meat inspection and air traffic control.
Of all those questioned on the topic, 40 percent would let
them take effect while 49 percent would delay them, according to
the survey, conducted by the Pew Research Center and USA Today.
About half of those surveyed said Republicans in Congress
would be more to blame for the spending reductions versus 31
percent who would blame Democratic President Barack Obama.
The findings may help explain the lack of activity in
Congress, which has the power to stop or delay the so-called
sequestration. Congress is not meeting this week, even as
officials from the Pentagon and other agencies sound alarms
across the country about the widespread consequences of the
cuts, including furloughs of thousands of federal employees.
The reductions, total ling $85 billion spread evenly between
defense and non-defense programs, were set in motion in August,
2011 as part of a deficit reduction deal between Democrats and
Republicans designed to head off a debt default by the Treasury.
While Obama and members of Congress say the issue is urgent,
about 29 percent of Americans polled said they have heard
nothing at all about the issue while 27 percent said they have
heard a lot.
The survey of 1504 adults nationwide, reached on home
telephone lines and cell phones, was conducted between Feb. 13
and Monday and had a margin of error of 2.9 percentage points.
(Reporting By Patrick Rucker; Editing by Fred Barbash and Doina
Chiacu)