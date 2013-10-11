WASHINGTON Oct 11 U.S. House of Representatives
Republicans were awaiting a White House response to their latest
offer to raise the U.S. borrowing authority, which could help
lead to an end to a government shutdown, now in its 11th day, a
senior House Republican aide said on Friday.
The aide did not provide details on what was in the House
Republicans' offer, which likely is being discussed now at the
White House in a meeting President Barack Obama is having with
Senate Republicans.
Meanwhile, Republican Representative Tom Cole, who is close
to House Speaker John Boehner, told reporters: "If he (Obama)
signals back that he is willing to sign a short-term deal" on
the debt limit, Republicans would move to negotiate a reopening
of the government.
"I don't know why you couldn't have a short term (increase)
in the debt ceiling secured this weekend or very early next
week," said Cole, who as a House majority deputy whip helps
round up votes in support of party leaders.
"And if you are in negotiations, I don't know why you
couldn't have the government opened next week," Cole added.