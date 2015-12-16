By Susan Cornwell
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 16 The $1.1 trillion government
spending bill now being considered by the U.S. Congress includes
health aid for Puerto Rico and authorizes the U.S. Treasury to
provide technical assistance to the territory that is struggling
with a huge debt crisis.
But Democrats, who wanted the territory of 3.5 million
people to have the ability to reorganize the island's $72
billion debt load, are not satisfied with the outcome.
The provision added to the bill, which funds the entire U.S.
government and is expected to be voted on later this week, would
change payments to Puerto Rico hospitals under the Medicare
health care program for the elderly, costing the U.S. government
about $900 million, House and Senate aides said.
The legislation also authorizes the Treasury to provide
technical help to Puerto Rico, for example with budgeting,
improving tax collection and economic forecasting.
"This is by no means a comprehensive solution to address
Puerto Rico's economic and fiscal crisis," said Kristen Orthman,
spokeswoman for Senate Democratic Leader Harry Reid.
"Republicans rejected what would be most helpful: for Puerto
Rico to be empowered by Congress to readjust a meaningful
portion of its debt, just as every state is empowered to do,"
Orthman said.
Puerto Rico's governor on Wednesday said the territory will
default either on its upcoming payment due in January or a
subsequent payment in May.
U.S. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch, a
Republican, favored the authorization of technical assistance
from the Treasury, and said it could help Puerto Rico.
"We can now begin the process of improving basic bookkeeping
in the territory and end the opacity and lack of transparency in
their finances," Hatch said in a statement.
Hatch called the healthcare assistance "less than
desirable". The provisions were taken from legislation proposed
by Puerto Rico's non-voting representative in Congress, Resident
Commissioner Pedro Pierluisi.
In Puerto Rico hospitals are reimbursed for Medicare
expenses at about a 14 percent lower rate than is used in the
states, Pierluisi said in a statement. The bill would correct
this disparity and make Puerto Rican hospitals eligible for
bonus payments.
House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi said it would not cost
"one thin dime" to let the island have access to Chapter 9 of
the U.S. bankruptcy code, which allows public entities including
cities, towns and municipal agencies to file for bankruptcy
restructuring.
Another bill to extend bankruptcy protections to Puerto Rico
has made little headway in Congress. Pelosi is pushing for House
Speaker Paul Ryan to commit to address the restructuring issue
early next year, a Democratic aide said.
(Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Andrew Hay)