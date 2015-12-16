(Changes headline; recasts lead with Ryan statement, adds details throughout)

By Susan Cornwell

WASHINGTON Dec 16 U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan on Wednesday said he has instructed committees to work with Puerto Rico's government to come up with a "responsible solution" to the island's financial problems.

"Puerto Rico's fiscal crisis is a problem that is not going away any time soon," Ryan, a Republican, said in a statement released by his office. It added that plans for addressing Puerto Rico's problems should be crafted by the end of March.

Puerto Rico, wrestling with $72 billion of debt and a faltering economy, defaulted on part of its debt in August and is trying to restructure its borrowings.

The island's governor on Wednesday said the territory will default either on its upcoming payment due in January or a subsequent payment in May.

The $1.1 trillion U.S. government spending legislation now being considered by the U.S. Congress includes health aid for Puerto Rico. It also authorizes the U.S. Treasury to provide technical assistance to the territory, such as help with budgeting or economic forecasting.

However, Democrats in Congress say this is insufficient. They have been pushing for Puerto Rico to be allowed access to U.S. bankruptcy laws to help solve its fiscal crisis and reorganize its debt load.

Many Republicans have been skeptical and have argued for oversight. But last week, Republican Representative Sean Duffy of Wisconsin introduced a bill to give access to the same Chapter 9 bankruptcy process that U.S. states have - if it also agrees to an independent Financial Stability Council to oversee its path toward balanced budgets.

"While we could not agree to including precedent-setting changes to bankruptcy law in this omnibus spending bill, I understand that many members on both sides of the aisle remain committed to addressing the challenges facing the territory," Ryan said in his statement on Wednesday.

House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi, who has been pushing for the House to address Puerto Rico's crisis, welcomed Ryan's comments. "It won't cost the American people one thin dime to allow Puerto Rico to restructure their debt and their bankruptcy," she said earlier Wednesday.

The provision added to the spending bill, which funds the entire U.S. government and is expected to be voted on later this week, would change payments to Puerto Rico hospitals under the Medicare health care program for the elderly, costing the U.S. government about $900 million, House and Senate aides said.

