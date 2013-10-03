BRIEF-CMS Energy files for potential mixed shelf
* Cms Energy Corp files for potential mixed shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lqVeuk) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON Oct 3 U.S. Senate Democrats will insist on "clean" bills to raise the federal debt limit and restore government funding that are free of conditions, Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid said on Thursday.
"We will act on a clean debt ceiling," Reid told reporters.
The U.S. Treasury has forecast that it will exhaust all of its borrowing capacity on Oct. 17 if Congress fails to raise the $16.7 trillion U.S. debt limit, putting the United States at risk of a historic default that economists say would cause major turmoil in global financial markets and economies.
* Cms Energy Corp files for potential mixed shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lqVeuk) Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 1 Prime Minister Theresa May wants to see legislation giving her the right to trigger talks for Britain to leave the European Union approved by parliament's upper house without any changes, her spokesman said on Wednesday.
March 1 Alere Inc said it would delay filing its 2016 annual report, in the latest blow to the diagnostic company engaged in a legal battle with Abbott Laboratories over their deal.