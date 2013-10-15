WASHINGTON Oct 15 U.S. Senate Majority Leader
Harry Reid said on Tuesday that an alternative debt limit and
government funding plan promoted by conservative Republicans in
the House of Representatives could not win approval in the
Democratic-controlled Senate.
Reid said the plan, which was discussed at a House
Republican meeting on Tuesdays morning, was "an extreme piece of
legislation and it's nothing more than a blatant attack on
bipartisanship."
Earlier, House Speaker John Boehner said no decisions had
been made to bring the House plan up for a vote. The proposal
would track several key parameters of an emerging deal that Reid
is negotiating with Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell but
it would require some concessions on "Obamacare" health reforms
and add some other restrictions on funding and borrowing.