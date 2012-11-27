WASHINGTON Nov 27 Senate Majority Leader Harry
Reid said on Tuesday that he is disappointed that there has been
"little progress" among Democratic and Republican lawmakers as
they try to reach a deal to avoid the year-end "fiscal cliff."
Reid, a Democrat, told reporters that not much headway has
been made since congressional leaders met with President Barack
Obama on Nov. 16.
"They talked some happy talk about doing revenues, but we
only have a couple weeks to get something done," Reid said about
Democrats' negotiations with Republicans. "So we have to get
away from the happy talk and start talking about specific
things."
Despite his tone of frustration, Reid also said he is
optimistic that lawmakers ultimately will reach a deal to avoid
plunging off the fiscal cliff, a convergence of an estimated
$600 billion in tax increases and spending cuts that threatens
to trigger another recession.
"I'm extremely hopeful, and I do not believe that the
Republicans are going to allow us to go over the cliff," Reid
said.