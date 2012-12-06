WASHINGTON Dec 6 The U.S. Senate's top Democrat
on Thursday said he would not consider other proposals to cut
spending to resolve the year-end "fiscal cliff" until
Republicans agree to raise tax rates on the wealthiest
Americans.
"The president has tried to make clear, I've tried to make
clear, until there's some movement on tax rates, I'm not talking
about any other proposals," U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry
Reid told a news conference. "Not about whether there'd be a cut
here, a cut there."
The cliff comprises about $600 billion in automatic tax
hikes and spending cuts that would begin to hit early in 2013.
Republicans have offered some revenue gains only through tax
reforms, but want President Barack Obama to offer deeper
spending cuts to government health care and retirement programs.