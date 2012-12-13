WASHINGTON, Dec 13 - The top Republican in Congress should
yield to public opinion and permit an increase in tax rates on
the wealthiest Americans, U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Harry
Reid said on Thursday.
House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner "can't ignore
the American people forever," Reid told a Capitol Hill news
conference.
He cited polls showing that most Americans favor raising
taxes on the rich while extending tax cuts for the middle class
as part of a possible deal to avert "the fiscal cliff,"
automatic tax hikes and budget cuts set to begin in 2013.
"At some point, reality should set in," said Reid, flanked
by fellow Senate Democratic leaders.