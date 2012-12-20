UPDATE 2-Britain's Rolls-Royce tumbles to record $5.8 bln loss
* Keeps dividend unchanged after cut last year (Adds CEO comments, analyst reaction, shares)
WASHINGTON Dec 20 The U.S. Senate will not consider the alternative package of tax hikes on millionaires and spending cuts expected to be passed by House Republicans on Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid said.
Reid said the so-called 'Plan B' measures to deal with year-end automatic tax hikes and spending cuts are a "non-starter" for the Democratic-controlled Senate. The issue has stalled negotiations between the White House and House Speaker John Boehner.
* Keeps dividend unchanged after cut last year (Adds CEO comments, analyst reaction, shares)
ZURICH, Feb 14 Syngenta has got another request for information from U.S. anti-trust regulators reviewing a proposed $43 billion takeover by ChemChina but still sees the deal being completed in the second quarter, it said on Tuesday.
LONDON, Feb 14 Gilead Sciences has thrown down a challenge to GlaxoSmithKline with good clinical trial results for an experimental HIV drug that works in the same way as the British group's successful dolutegravir.