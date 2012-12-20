WASHINGTON Dec 20 The U.S. Senate will not consider the alternative package of tax hikes on millionaires and spending cuts expected to be passed by House Republicans on Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid said.

Reid said the so-called 'Plan B' measures to deal with year-end automatic tax hikes and spending cuts are a "non-starter" for the Democratic-controlled Senate. The issue has stalled negotiations between the White House and House Speaker John Boehner.