WASHINGTON Dec 28 U.S. congressional leaders pledged to keep working on solutions to avert the year-end tax hikes and spending cuts that would come into force if the so-called fiscal cliff is not averted, but details were yet to be decided after a meeting with President Barack Obama at the White House on Friday.

"We have a lot of paths forward, (we) just have to find out which one we can take," Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid told reporters after the meeting.

Senate leaders will try to craft legislation for a "fiscal cliff" deal, said an aide to House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi.