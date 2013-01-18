WASHINGTON Jan 18 U.S. Senate Majority Leader
Harry Reid's office said on Friday that if the Republican-led
House of Representatives can pass a "clean" debt ceiling
increase, the Democrat-majority Senate "will be happy to
consider it."
"It is reassuring to see Republicans beginning to back off
their threat to hold our economy hostage," Reid's spokesman Adam
Jentleson said in a statement.
The statement was issued after House Majority Leader Eric
Cantor, a Republican, said the House would consider a bill next
week to extend the U.S. debt limit by three months.