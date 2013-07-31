* Reid "disappointed" with lack of Republican budget offers
* Republicans: Obama tax demands a "sticking point"
By David Lawder
WASHINGTON, July 30 Senate Democratic leader
Harry Reid said on Tuesday he was "disappointed" with budget
talks between Republican senators and the White House, saying
President Barack Obama has offered concessions while Republicans
refuse to budge.
The discussions have been the only significant channel for
communications between the White House and congressional
Republicans on the budget in recent weeks as the government
faces a possible shutdown if a deal can't be reached by Sept.
30.
Thus far the group, led loosely by Georgia Republican
moderate Johnny Isakson and numbering as high as 25, has mainly
tried to persuade White House Chief of Staff Denis McDonough and
other top officials that the budget solutions should be designed
to tame deficits over a 30-year period, rather than the
traditional 10-year budget window used by Congress.
The Republican senators say this would require deeper cuts
to expensive federal benefits programs for the elderly, which
grow exponentially in the 2020s and 2030s as the massive Baby
Boom generation retires in force.
Reid complained that the Republican group had not offered
any specific proposals and wasn't working with Senate Democrats
to replace automatic "sequester" spending cuts or resolve other
budget differences.
"I've been disappointed with the meetings the Republicans
have had with the president. The last one, as I understand it,
was yesterday," Reid told reporters on Tuesday.
"All they talk about is, Mr President, what are you going to
do?" Reid said. "He's already done things a number of people in
my caucus, they're not wild about. But he's put forward his
proposal. The Republicans refuse to come up with anything in
writing."
Obama has offered Republicans a change in the way
cost-of-living increases are calculated, using a less-generous
measure of inflation, but has demanded additional tax increases
on the wealthy. Many Democrats have balked at the proposal
because it would effectively reduce Social Security payments to
seniors in future years.
TAX REVENUE ROADBLOCK
McDonough and other members of Obama's economic team are
continuing to meet with the Republican group, which also
includes Senators Kelly Ayotte, John Hoeven, Lindsey Graham, Bob
Corker, John McCain and Tom Coburn, a senior administration
official said.
The official said the talks would continue, despite not
yielding any results so far. To date the Republican senators
have not offered specific proposals and have not agreed to put
revenues on the table.
"Obviously the challenge is that the administration wants
$583 billion in higher taxes and that just doesn't work for us,"
said Hoeven, of North Dakota. "Revenues should come through
economic growth, not higher taxes. That's the stumbling block."
He said, however, that Obama's cost-of-living proposal shows
there is room for agreement in some areas to reform benefit
programs known as entitlements.
A more immediate problem for Congress, however, will be
reconciling deep divisions between Democrats and Republicans
over spending on discretionary programs ranging from education
to the military, and replacing the across-the-board sequester
cuts with savings elsewhere.
If these issues can't be resolved before the end of
September, the government faces a strong risk of shutting down
over lack of funding as the new fiscal year gets underway on
Oct. 1.
Time is already running short, as Congress starts a
five-week recess on Friday, and has scheduled only nine
legislative days in September.
Reid said Democrats were ready to negotiate any size fiscal
agreement - "a big deal, a middle-sized deal, any kind of a
deal. But you can't do it unless Republicans agree."
On Wednesday, Obama will come to Capitol Hill to meet with
Democrats in both the House and Senate to discuss his plans for
tax reform, job growth and budget issues.