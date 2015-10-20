WASHINGTON Oct 20 U.S. Senate Democratic Leader
Harry Reid said on Tuesday that the U.S. Congress would
concentrate on legislation to lift the federal debt ceiling
before turning to a budget deal aimed at easing automatic
spending constraints.
Speaking to reporters in the Capitol, Reid said it was his
understanding that the House would take up a debt ceiling bill
later this week, allowing the Senate time to consider it next
week in time to beat a Nov. 3 deadline for the exhaustion of the
U.S. Treasury's remaining borrowing capacity.
"We have two issues, the debt ceiling, we have two weeks
left on that. On the budget we have until Dec. 11. We're going
to take them one at a time," said Reid, who has been a party to
fiscal negotiations involving House and Senate leaders from both
parties and the White House.
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Sandra Maler)