Greece gets three bids for Thessaloniki Port
ATHENS, March 25 Greece has received three binding bids for a majority stake in its second-largest port in Thessaloniki, the country's privatisations agency said on Saturday.
WASHINGTON Dec 16 U.S. Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid said on Wednesday that a $1.15 trillion U.S. government spending bill was good legislation representing "the art of compromise."
Reid, in his first public remarks on the bill that was agreed to on Tuesday and filed early Wednesday, said Democrats had managed to turn away most of the policy riders that Republicans had wanted to attach during negotiations over the legislation. He urged its quick passage.
"This compromise isn't perfect, but it's good," Reid said on the Senate floor.
(Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Susan Heavey)
BOAO, China, March 25 An advisor to China's central bank said on Saturday that he believed the People's Bank of China (PBOC) would want a smooth transition to holding less foreign exchange reserves.