WASHINGTON Oct 13 Senate Majority Leader Harry
Reid said on Sunday that he had a "productive conversation" with
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell on efforts to reopen
the U.S. government and raise the federal debt limit.
"Our discussions were substantive, and we'll continue those
discussions. I'm optimistic about the prospects for a positive
conclusion to the issues before this country today," Reid said
in remarks on the Senate floor.
He did not provide any specifics of the conversation.
Democrats and Republicans remain divided over spending levels in
any temporary government-funding measure.