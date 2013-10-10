Taiwan's Cathay Financial in talks to buy Bank of Nova Scotia's Malaysia unit
TAIPEI, March 9 Taiwan's Cathay Financial Holding Co said on Thursday that it is in exclusive talks to acquire the Malaysian unit of Canada's Bank of Nova Scotia.
WASHINGTON Oct 10 Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid expressed caution on Thursday about a short-term debt ceiling increase plan that Republicans in the House of Representatives are working on aimed at ending a budget crisis in Washington.
Reid told reporters after he and other Senate Democrats met with President Barack Obama at the White House that he had yet to see details of the Republican plan.
"Let's wait and see what the House does," Reid said. He said he had seen reports of three different proposals.
Reid stressed that Democrats will not negotiate on budget issues with Republicans unless a 10-day government shutdown is ended.
"Not going to happen," Reid said.
SAN FRANCISCO, March 8 An investor group led by former music executive Edgar Bronfman Jr has dropped out of bidding for Time Inc, the publisher of People and Sports Illustrated magazines, according to a source familiar with the matter.
* Expectations of strong U.S. payrolls after blockbuster ADP data