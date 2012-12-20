UPDATE 2-Britain's Rolls-Royce tumbles to record $5.8 bln loss
* Keeps dividend unchanged after cut last year (Adds CEO comments, analyst reaction, shares)
WASHINGTON Dec 20 If there is no pre-Christmas deal on "the fiscal cliff," the U.S. Senate will return to work on Dec. 27 and resume efforts to get one, Senate Democratic Majority Leader Harry Reid said on Thursday.
Reid announced the date as he and fellow Democratic leaders urged the Republican-led House of Representatives to pass a potentially pivotal tax-cut bill earlier approved by their chamber. The Senate may recess for the holidays as early as later today.
ZURICH, Feb 14 Syngenta has got another request for information from U.S. anti-trust regulators reviewing a proposed $43 billion takeover by ChemChina but still sees the deal being completed in the second quarter, it said on Tuesday.
LONDON, Feb 14 Gilead Sciences has thrown down a challenge to GlaxoSmithKline with good clinical trial results for an experimental HIV drug that works in the same way as the British group's successful dolutegravir.