WASHINGTON Oct 15 U.S. Senate Majority Leader
Harry Reid said on Tuesday he was confident that Senate
Democrats and Republicans can reach a comprehensive fiscal
agreement this week that avoids a U.S. default on debt and other
obligations.
"There are productive negotiations going on with the
Republican leader. I'm confident we'll be able to reach a
comprehensive agreement this week in time to avert a
catastrophic default on the nation's bills," Reid said on the
Senate floor.
"The Republican leader and I will keep our members informed
as to how negotiations are going. And I express my appreciation
to everyone for their patience," Reid said.