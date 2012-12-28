WASHINGTON Dec 28 U.S. Senate Majority Leader
Harry Reid said on Friday he was preparing legislation to
prevent middle-class tax hikes for a possible vote by Monday
even as he negotiates with top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell
for a larger deal to avert the looming "fiscal cliff."
"At President Obama's request, I am readying a bill for a
vote by Monday that will prevent a tax hike on middle-class
families making up to $250,000, and that will include the
additional, critical provisions outlined by President Obama,"
Reid said in a statement. "In the next 24 hours, I look forward
to hearing any good-faith proposals Senator McConnell has for
altering this bill."