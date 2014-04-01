(Corrects savings from repeal of Obamacare to $2.1 trillion in
last paragraph)
WASHINGTON, April 1 U.S. Representative Paul
Ryan, the leading Republican voice on budget policy, rolled out
a new fiscal blueprint on Tuesday that calls for deep cuts in
domestic programs, increased defense spending and a goal of
erasing annual deficits in 10 years.
Ryan's budget, called the "Path to Prosperity," has
virtually no chance of becoming law but is expected to serve as
a campaign manifesto for Republicans in November's congressional
elections. It revives cuts in social safety net programs that
Ryan, who chairs the House Budget Committee, has proposed in
other recent budgets.
The budget plans calls for savings over 10 years of $5.1
trillion, with the goal of reaching balance by 2024 with no new
tax revenues.
It proposes to reap nearly $2.1 trillion in 10-year budget
savings by killing President Barack Obama's health care reforms
and slightly revises Ryan's sweeping reform plan for Medicare,
the popular health care program for the elderly, by phasing in
changes for workers a year older than in past proposals.
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by James Dalgleish)