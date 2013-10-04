WASHINGTON Oct 4 U.S. House of Representatives
Speaker John Boehner on Friday said the House will not vote on a
"clean" spending bill without conditions to end the government
shutdown, and demanded spending cuts in exchange for raising the
government's borrowing limit.
"I don't believe we should default on our debt," Boehner
told reporters after meeting with his Republican caucus. But he
added, "If we are going to raise the amount of money we can
borrow, we ought to do something about our spending problem and
lack of economic growth."
The government went into partial shutdown on Tuesday after
lawmakers failed to settle a dispute in which Republicans are
demanding the dismantling of President Barack Obama's signature
healthcare law in exchange for approving a deal.
On Oct. 17, the government is expected to hit the so-called
debt ceiling, setting up another fiscal showdown with
potentially more dire economic consequences.