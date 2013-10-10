WASHINGTON Oct 10 U.S. House of Representatives Republicans will offer President Barack Obama a short-term increase in the federal debt limit if he will agree to negotiate with Republicans on a broad range of fiscal issues, including funding to reopen the government.

The plan to extend U.S. borrowing capacity would be conditioned on Obama and Democrats entering negotiations, which they have previously refused to do, Republican lawmakers and aides said.

"What we want to do is to offer the president today the ability to move a temporary increase in the debt ceiling in agreement to go to conference on the budget," House Speaker John Boehner said after presenting the plan to Republican lawmakers.