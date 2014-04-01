(Recasts to emphasize politics, adds comments from Ryan,
Democrats)
By David Lawder
WASHINGTON, April 1 U.S. Representative Paul
Ryan, the leading Republican voice on budget policy, rolled out
a fiscal blueprint on Tuesday that calls for deep cuts in
domestic programs, increased defense spending and a goal of
erasing annual deficits within a decade.
Ryan's budget has no chance of passing the
Democratic-controlled Senate. But for the November congressional
elections, it will serve as a manifesto of Republican priorities
- a plan the party will use to draw contrasts with Democratic
President Barack Obama's push to trim federal spending more
gradually, boost taxes on the wealthy and increase protections
for lower- and middle-class Americans.
Ryan, the chairman of the House of Representatives Budget
Committee, is calling for spending cuts totaling $5.1 trillion
over a decade to reach a balanced budget by 2024 with no new tax
revenue. He would cut social programs such as food stamps and
Medicare, the national insurance program for older Americans.
"This is a plan to balance the budget and create jobs, and
it builds off a simple fact: We can't keep spending money we
don't have," Ryan said.
A chunk of the savings in Ryan's budget stems from the
presumption that Republicans will be able to kill Obama's 2010
healthcare overhaul. That would require Republicans to be in
control of both houses of Congress and the White House, an
optimistic scenario for Ryan's party that could happen in 2017
at the earliest.
The budget envisions nearly $2.1 trillion in savings over a
decade from the repeal of Obamacare, a problematic proposal at a
time when enrollment in the program has solidified after a shaky
start.
Obama announced on Tuesday that 7.1 million people had
signed up for coverage and that millions more were benefiting
from various provisions of the Affordable Care Act, which is
designed to help millions of uninsured and under-insured
Americans. Democrats said Obamacare's enrollment figures are
making Republican efforts to kill the program increasingly
difficult.
"It is going to be impossible for Republicans to maintain a
repeal message when that would steal healthcare away from 7
million people," Connecticut Senator Christopher Murphy told
reporters on Capitol Hill.
Republicans have complained that Obamacare costs too much
and limits coverage choices for consumers. Ryan proposes
replacing it with "patient centered reforms that will help
increase access, improve quality and lower costs." However, his
plan contains few specifics about this alternative.
Taking a fiscally conservative stance helped Republicans
make big gains in the last midterm elections in 2010. Ryan's
plan signals that Republicans want to repeat this formula as
they seek to tighten their control of the House and gain the six
Senate seats they need to take control of that chamber.
But annual deficits have shrunk since 2010, making the
clamor to trim spending seem less urgent. And Ryan's deep cuts
to social safety net programs already are subjecting Republicans
to fresh attacks from Democrats, who are calling for steps to
reduce economic inequities that broaden the gaps between rich
and poor Americans.
'A DECLARATION OF CLASS WARFARE'
Ryan's budget shows "what House Republicans would do if they
could impose their will," said Maryland Representative Chris Van
Hollen, the top Democrat on the House Budget Committee. "This is
a declaration of class warfare."
Van Hollen also accused Ryan of promoting a "fake"
deficit-reduction plan because Ryan's plan envisions killing
Obamacare and yet counts an estimated $700 billion in Medicare
savings that will result from the healthcare law over 10 years.
His work on previous budget plans helped Ryan become the
Republicans' 2012 vice presidential candidate, and he is still
viewed as a possible White House contender in 2016.
His status as the Republicans' leading voice on fiscal and
tax matters is likely to be enhanced by the departure of
Michigan Representative Dave Camp, the chairman of the
tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee who announced this
week that he will retire when his term ends in January.
Ryan has expressed a desire to take over the tax-writing
panel, which would give him a major platform to push for an
overhaul of U.S. tax policy next year.
NO SURE THING, EVEN AMONG REPUBLICANS
Ryan's budget is not guaranteed to win approval even by
House Republicans. It would take only about 16 "no" votes from
Republicans sink the plan in the 435-seat House, assuming that
all Democrats will vote against it.
His proposed cuts may not be deep enough for the most
conservative, Tea Party-backed Republicans. And they may be too
steep for some moderate Republicans in suburban areas of
typically Democratic states on the east and west coasts.
Many mainstream Republicans are clamoring for more defense
spending after the crisis in Ukraine raised concern about a new
Cold War with Russia.
Ryan's budget complies, calling for a boost in defense
spending by $43 billion in 2016 and a total of $483 billion over
10 years. But it adheres to fiscal 2015 military and domestic
discretionary spending limits set forth in a short-term budget
deal negotiated last year by Ryan and Democrats.
Ryan would largely wipe out the automatic "sequester"
defense cuts that went into effect last year, but the additional
money for defense would come out of domestic discretionary
spending, which would fall by $791 billion over 10 years,
hitting programs such as education and Amtrak rail subsidies.
The budget proposes to save $732 billion in the Medicaid
health care program for the poor by changing its structure to
one in which states receive a lump sum payment known as a "block
grant" to pay for health coverage. Currently, states and the
U.S. government share the costs of the Washington-run Medicaid,
which has been expanded significantly by Obamacare.
Other social programs such as food stamps, housing subsidies
and income assistance to needy families also would face cuts and
new work requirements under Ryan's plan, reducing federal
spending by an additional $966 billion over 10 years.
Ryan's plan to overhaul Medicare is a slight revision from a
proposal he made last year, with phased-in changes that would
apply to workers aged 55 and younger, rather than 54 and
younger.
The plan converts the fee-for-service healthcare program to
a voucher-like system in which seniors would be given subsidies
to purchase private insurance or traditional Medicare coverage,
reducing costs.
(Editing by Alistair Bell, David Lindsey and Eric Walsh)