WASHINGTON Oct 10 Republican members of the U.S. House of Representatives expressed concern on Thursday that President Barack Obama will refuse to negotiate on fiscal issues even if they approve a six-week debt limit hike without conditions, senior Republican aides said.

"There is a lot concern from members from all sides" about the emerging proposal for a short-term increase in the debt limit, one senior aide said. The U.S. Treasury expects to exhaust its remaining borrowing capacity by Oct. 17.

Representative Rodney Davis, a moderate Republican from Illinois, said he believed that despite the concerns, House Republicans will back the short-term debt limit increase plan.

House Republicans were meeting with their leaders on Thursday to discuss the plan, which is aimed at drawing Obama and Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid into deficit-reduction talks.