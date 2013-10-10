WASHINGTON Oct 10 Republican members of the
U.S. House of Representatives expressed concern on Thursday that
President Barack Obama will refuse to negotiate on fiscal issues
even if they approve a six-week debt limit hike without
conditions, senior Republican aides said.
"There is a lot concern from members from all sides" about
the emerging proposal for a short-term increase in the debt
limit, one senior aide said. The U.S. Treasury expects to
exhaust its remaining borrowing capacity by Oct. 17.
Representative Rodney Davis, a moderate Republican from
Illinois, said he believed that despite the concerns, House
Republicans will back the short-term debt limit increase plan.
House Republicans were meeting with their leaders on
Thursday to discuss the plan, which is aimed at drawing Obama
and Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid into deficit-reduction
talks.