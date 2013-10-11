WASHINGTON Oct 11 U.S. Senate Republicans
described their White House meeting with President Barack Obama
on Friday as respectful and constructive, but they said no deal
was reached to raise the debt limit or end a government
shutdown.
"There was talks about everything," said Senator Dan Coats
of Indiana. "That was constructive. But there was no resolution"
of differences over raising the debt limit and ending the 11-day
shutdown. Senator Orrin Hatch of Utah said Obama expressed
concerns about the duration of a House Republican proposal for a
short-term extension of the debt limit.