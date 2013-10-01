BRIEF-J.Jill Inc shares open at $12.75 in debut, 1.9 pct below IPO price
* J.Jill Inc shares open at $12.75 in debut, below IPO price of $13.00 per share
WASHINGTON, Sept 30 Just minutes before a U.S. government shutdown was to begin at midnight (0400 GMT), the Republican-led House of Representatives convened to formally request negotiations with the Democratic-led Senate.
Before House Republicans even gathered, Democrats rejected proposed talks and said Republicans should instead give final approval to a Senate-approved bill to fund the government through Nov. 15.
* J.Jill Inc shares open at $12.75 in debut, below IPO price of $13.00 per share
* Dow up 0.04 pct, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq down 0.09 pct (Updates to open)
March 9 Some one million Michigan homes and other buildings were without power on Thursday after high winds caused what is believed to be the biggest outage in the state's history, utility companies said.