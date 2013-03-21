By Fred Barbash
| WASHINGTON, March 21
WASHINGTON, March 21 Congress, heal thyself.
The U.S. Congress cut off the major source of federal
funding for research on itself on Thursday when it banned the
National Science Foundation from supporting the study of
political science.
The measure was sponsored by Republican Senator Tom Coburn,
who cited as particularly wasteful scholarly research on
attitudes toward the U.S. Senate.
There is no reason to spend money "studying Americans'
attitudes toward the Senate when citizens can figure that out
for free," Coburn, of Oklahoma, said in a statement.
His amendment was added to the bill funding the government
for the rest of the year, which passed the Senate on Wednesday
and the House of Representatives on Thursday.
The ban applies at least through the end of this fiscal
year, which ends Sept. 31.
Coburn, a physician, has been waging war on funding of
political science research for years, calling it unnecessary and
wasteful, unlike research in fields such as medicine, for
example.
He cited, among other things, $251,000 for a study of the
Senate filibuster, the practice that allows a minority of the
Senate to hold up legislation; $106,068 to study presidential
executive orders; and $91,016 to study the influence of lobbying
campaigns in Congress.
The National Science Foundation, an independent federal
agency, spends roughly $11 million on political science research
annually, according to a spokesman for the American Political
Science Association, out of a total budget of about $8 billion.
The association condemned the measure as "a gross intrusion
into the widely respected, independent scholarly agenda setting
process" at the foundation, which funds roughly 20 percent of
the federally supported scholarly research in U.S. colleges and
universities.
It "creates an exceptionally dangerous slippery slope," its
statement said, making "all scientific research vulnerable to
the whims of political pressure."