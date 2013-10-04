BRIEF-Straight Path Communications qtrly loss per share $2.10
* Straight path communications reports results for second quarter fiscal 2017
WASHINGTON Oct 4 The White House said on Friday that it would support a bill from Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives that would retroactively pay federal workers who have been furloughed because of the government shutdown.
"This bill alone, however, will not address the serious consequences of the funding lapse, nor will a piecemeal approach to appropriations bills," the White House said in a statement, again urging the House to vote on a Senate-passed stop-gap funding measure.
* Straight path communications reports results for second quarter fiscal 2017
* Superior drilling products, inc. Achieves $2.3 million in revenue for fourth quarter 2016
* Southwest airlines co - company flew 8.7 billion revenue passenger miles (rpms) in february 2017, an increase of 1.1 percent