WASHINGTON Oct 4 The White House said on Friday that it would support a bill from Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives that would retroactively pay federal workers who have been furloughed because of the government shutdown.

"This bill alone, however, will not address the serious consequences of the funding lapse, nor will a piecemeal approach to appropriations bills," the White House said in a statement, again urging the House to vote on a Senate-passed stop-gap funding measure.