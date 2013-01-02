WASHINGTON Jan 1 The U.S. House of
Representatives is preparing to vote on the Senate's "fiscal
cliff" bill, Democratic Representative Alcee Hastings said on
Tuesday, increasing the odds that Congress will stave off steep
tax hikes and spending cuts.
Hastings, a member of the House Rules Committee, said the
panel was working out the procedure for voting on the Senate
bill that raises taxes on families earning over $450,000 a year.
House Republicans had considered changing the Senate bill to
add new spending cuts. But Republicans did not have enough
support from their party to amend the bill, Hastings said.