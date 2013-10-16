BRIEF-Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT qtrly FFO per unit $0.24
March 2 Northwest Healthcare Properties Reit * Q4 adjusted FFO per share C$0.22 * Qtrly FFO per unit $0.24 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW Oct 16 Russian policymakers expressed confidence on Wednesday that U.S. lawmakers would resolve a debt impasse, saying they viewed Treasury bonds as the world's safest investment even in the event of a technical default.
Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told reporters that Russia would not be affected if the U.S. Congress fails to raise a debt ceiling by an Oct. 17 deadline because it holds no short-dated U.S. government securities.
"I hope that both sides will find a way to agree," said Siluanov, who chaired the Group of 20 finance talks in Washington last week. "For us there will be no consequences even in the event of a default."
Russia holds more than two-fifths of its foreign reserves in U.S. Treasuries. The central bank's total gold and forex holdings are just over $500 billion, making them the world's fifth largest behind China, Japan, Saudi Arabia and Switzerland.
Ksenia Yudayeva, first deputy chairwoman at the Russian central bank, described the risk of a U.S. default as very low. "We think that taking the situation to a critical level is a highly unlikely scenario," she said.
"U.S. Treasuries will remain the safest asset in the world even in the event of a U.S. technical default," she said.
To deal with any market volatility that may result from a U.S. technical default, the Russian central bank would roll out its standard range of liquidity measures, Yudayeva said after she and Siluanov testified before a parliamentary committee.
"There would be an increase in volatility on markets. This event is, on the one hand, extraordinary. But in recent years such extraordinary events have happened repeatedly," said Yudayeva, who oversees the bank's market operations.
"The central bank has a large range of instruments to support liquidity. We now have an exchange rate corridor to restrain exchange rate movements. As such, we are prepared for the situation and have a selection of instruments to hand."
March 2 Northwest Healthcare Properties Reit * Q4 adjusted FFO per share C$0.22 * Qtrly FFO per unit $0.24 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, March 3 The dollar held broad gains on Friday as the risk of an imminent U.S. interest rate hike slugged sovereign bonds and commodities, even managing to sour Wall Street's party as the reality of rising borrowing costs began to sink in.
TOKYO, March 3 Japanese stocks edged down on Friday as investors took profits before the weekend, after hitting a 14-month high the previous day on rising expectations for a U.S. interest rate hike this month.