* Budget chairman looks ahead to March fiscal deadlines
* Obama has vowed not to negotiate over the debt limit
* At least a three-month extension is under discussion
By David Lawder and Rachelle Younglai
WILLIAMSBURG, Va., Jan 17 House Republicans
signaled on Thursday they might support a short-term extension
of U.S. borrowing authority next month so they can move on to
budget battles that could offer them more political leverage.
The move, described as under consideration by House of
Representatives Budget Committee Chairman Paul Ryan, appears to
be aimed at getting President Barack Obama and his Democrats to
start negotiating with them on spending cuts without Republicans
being blamed for a debt default and any resulting chaos in
financial markets.
"We're discussing the possible virtue of a short-term debt
limit extension, so that we have a better chance of getting the
Senate and White House involved in discussions in March," said
Ryan.
The option, if successful, would put off a fight with Obama
over a long-term debt ceiling increase until Republicans and the
White House have negotiated their way through two other fiscal
deadlines later in the spring.
It follows Obama's refusal to drawn into a negotiation over
the debt ceiling. Republicans had hoped to use it as a lever to
extract spending cuts from the White House.
Ryan, the party's failed candidate for vice president last
year and a likely presidential contender in 2016, spoke to
reporters during a retreat of Republican House members in
Williamsburg.
The Republican approach - which has not been finalized -
would effectively rearrange three looming deadlines in the long
war between the parties over deficit reduction.
The first of the fiscal deadlines, the exhaustion of federal
borrowing capacity, will happen sometime between mid-February
and early March. A failure by Congress to raise this debt
ceiling could result in a market-rattling government default.
The second deadline, the delayed launch of automatic
spending cuts that were part of the "fiscal cliff", will occur
on March 1. A third deadline comes on March 27, when Congress
must enact new funding for government agencies and programs.
Ryan did not specify how large the debt ceiling extension
would be and how long it would last given the current budget
deficit.
THREE-MONTH EXTENSION?
Obama has vowed not to negotiate over the debt limit, saying
that Congress must simply raise it to ensure that past spending
obligations are met. Democrats are attempting to brand any
attempts to use it for bargaining leverage as reckless.
Ryan stopped short of threatening to push the country into
default if the party's spending cut demands are not met.
But he said Republicans were now considering the best
approach to use their leverage over looming fiscal deadlines in
February and March to reduce deficits.
"We believe that it would be wrong if we walk out of this
spring with no achievement on debt reduction whatsoever because
that will hurt the country, that will hurt the economy," Ryan
said.
Representative John Fleming of Louisiana said a debt limit
extension that would last at least three months was under
discussion. The idea would be to create some breathing space so
that Congress could negotiate over automatic spending cuts and a
new government funding measure.
Asked if he was willing to "shoot the hostage" and allow the
United States go into default if Democrats resist spending cut
demands, Ryan said he was not willing to "use any metaphors like
that at all."
There are 35 newly elected Republican members who did not
participate in the grueling fight over the debt limit in 2011,
which pushed the United States close to a default, roiled
financial markets and prompted an unprecedented credit downgrade
from Standard and Poor's.
Some of these members have said they would be willing to
force a government shutdown if their demands for reduced
spending are not met. If the debt limit is not raised, the
government may start to halt some operations to preserve its
cash for debt repayments.
Ryan said he supports this kind of prioritization of
payments and would be willing to take legislative steps to make
it "crystal clear" that the administration has authority to
choose among its payment obligations.
The Treasury resisted this in 2011, saying that any missed
payment, whether for Social Security benefits or for cleaning
supplies, was a technical default.
The duration of a debt-ceiling increase depends on its size.
In December 2009 the Treasury Department sought an increase of
$1.8 trillion that it calculated would enable borrowing beyond
the November 2010 elections.
Congress responded with a $300 billion increase that carried
the government only for another three months.
In the past, Obama has threatened to veto such limited
extensions. If he were to do that, however, or if the
Democratic-controlled Senate were to reject a short-term
increase passed by the Republican-controlled House, Republicans
could then try to blame the Democrats for a default.
Fitch Ratings warned this week that it could cut the
country's top credit rating even if the Treasury prioritized
U.S. debt payments to avoid default. But Ryan said that the
rating agency also pointed out that it was crucial to reduce the
U.S. debt burden.
"We know we have a debt crisis coming, this is not an if
question, it's a when question," Ryan said.