* Automatic spending cuts due to kick in March 1
* Ryan says "no one" talking about a government shutdown
By Margaret Chadbourn
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 Automatic spending cuts
postponed at the start of the year will go into effect as
scheduled in March but "no one" is talking about allowing a U.S.
government shutdown, the Republican House of Representatives
Budget Committee chairman said on Sunday.
The automatic spending cuts had been delayed by two months
as part of the deal to avoid the "fiscal cliff" of tax hikes and
deep spending reductions - known as sequestration - that had
loomed at the beginning of this month.
"I think the sequester is going to happen," Representative
Paul Ryan, chairman of the House budget panel and the party's
2012 vice presidential nominee, told the NBC program "Meet The
Press."
House Republicans, most of whom had strongly opposed any tax
rate increases in the "fiscal cliff" debate, have now started to
shift their focus away the issue of tax increases and toward the
spending cuts.
"We think these sequesters will happen because the Democrats
have opposed our efforts to replace those cuts with others and
they've offered no alternative," Ryan said.
In the debate over how to get America's fiscal house in
order, Democrats have argued for a combination of tax increases
and public spending cuts. Republicans have favored spending cuts
without higher taxes.
Some Republicans have called for delaying the planned
spending cuts in defense while increasing cuts in other areas of
the federal government. The Pentagon said on Friday it had begun
laying off most of its 46,000 temporary and term employees and
cutting maintenance on ships and aircraft in an effort to slow
spending before nearly $50 billion in new cuts are due to go
into effect on March 1.
Following a showdown over raising the U.S. debt ceiling in
2011, President Barack Obama and Congress agreed that $1.2
trillion in automatic cuts in domestic and military spending
over 10 years would begin at the start of this year unless
lawmakers took action to rein in spending. That was postponed
until the beginning of March in the "fiscal cliff" deal.
Ryan said the automatic cuts would take place as scheduled
because Democrats have not offered alternatives to Republican
proposals for spending cuts.
STOP-GAP SPENDING
March 27 is the expiration date for a stop-gap government
funding measure. If Congress does not authorize a new spending
bill by that date, government agencies and programs would have
to start shutting down. In such a scenario, military activities
could be curtailed and federal employees put on unpaid leave.
While Republicans in the past have threatened similar
shutdowns to press for spending cuts, the tactic could backfire.
Republican-led government shutdowns in 1995 and 1996 met with
strong public disapproval.
Ryan played down a potential fight with Democrats over the
stop-gap spending measure.
"No one is talking about shutting the government down," Ryan
said.
The House last Wednesday passed a Republican plan to allow
the government to keep borrowing money through mid-May, clearing
it for quick enactment after the top Senate Democrat and White
House endorsed it.
The measure includes a measure requiring the House and
Senate to pass a formal budget resolution by April 15. Under the
provision, if either chamber fails to meet this deadline,
lawmakers' pay would be suspended until they pass a budget.
The Democratic-controlled Senate is expected to pass it
unchanged before sending it to the president.
Ryan also signaled little appetite for a renewed debate with
Democrats on further tax increases after the "fiscal cliff" deal
that included higher tax rates on the wealthiest Americans.
"We already offered that back in the 'fiscal cliff'
negotiations," he said. "The president got his additional
revenues. So that's behind us."
He said if Democrats keep raising taxes, it would weaken the
likelihood Congress could accomplish "decent tax reform."