Taiwan's Cathay Financial in talks to buy Bank of Nova Scotia's Malaysia unit
TAIPEI, March 9 Taiwan's Cathay Financial Holding Co said on Thursday that it is in exclusive talks to acquire the Malaysian unit of Canada's Bank of Nova Scotia.
WASHINGTON Oct 10 President Barack Obama neither accepted nor rejected a short-term debt ceiling proposal floated by U.S. House of Representatives Republicans, Representative Paul Ryan told reporters on Thursday.
Upon returning to Capitol Hill following the meeting between Obama and leading House Republicans, Ryan, who chairs the House Budget Committee, told reporters that Obama said neither "yes" nor "no" to the idea.
Other Republican leaders, including House Majority Leader Eric Cantor, said that House and Obama administration teams will continue working late on Thursday on the fiscal crisis.
SAN FRANCISCO, March 8 An investor group led by former music executive Edgar Bronfman Jr has dropped out of bidding for Time Inc, the publisher of People and Sports Illustrated magazines, according to a source familiar with the matter.
* Expectations of strong U.S. payrolls after blockbuster ADP data