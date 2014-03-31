WASHINGTON, March 31 U.S. Representative Paul
Ryan on Tuesday plans to unveil a 10-year balanced budget plan
that seeks to bolster Republicans' campaign credentials as the
party of fiscal prudence but also leaves them open to fresh
attacks over deep cuts to social programs.
The House Budget Committee, which Ryan chairs, said in a
statement that it has scheduled a vote on a budget resolution on
Wednesday. Under House rules, the document must be made public
at least 24 hours before it can be considered by a committee.
Ryan has revealed no details of his plan, but Republican
leaders in the House of Representatives have said it would
achieve balance within 10 years, as Ryan's budget plan proposed
last year. It is widely expected to contain many elements of his
past budgets, including deep cuts to social safety net programs
such as Medicaid health care for the poor and food stamps.
The task of eliminating deficits within a decade, however,
is expected to be more difficult this year because of slower
economic growth forecasts from the Congressional Budget Office,
which predict $1.4 trillion less in tax revenue collections over
a decade compared to forecasts made a year ago. Many Republicans
are also clamoring for increased defense spending in the wake of
the Ukraine crisis.
If passed by the Republican-controlled House, Ryan's budget
would face certain death in the Democratic-controlled Senate,
relegating it to service as a campaign talking-point for
November's congressional elections.
But even in a divided House Republican caucus, the desire to
shrink government spending and the $17.5 trillion national debt
remains strong and is viewed as a key differentiator that can
help Republicans gain ground against Democrats.
Democrats, however, view the Ryan budget as a rich source of
material for attack ads against Republicans focusing on the
painful spending cuts that they would have to make to balance
the budget in 10 years.
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Andrea Ricci)