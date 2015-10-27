WASHINGTON Oct 27 Republican Representative Paul Ryan said on Tuesday he was reserving judgment on a U.S. budget agreement reached by the White House and congressional leaders and said the process leading to the deal "stinks."

"I'm reserving judgment on this agreement because I quite frankly haven't seen it," said Ryan, who expected to be elected on Thursday as the new speaker of the House of Representatives to succeed the retiring John Boehner.

"I think this process stinks," he said. His comments made to reporters were shown on CNN. (Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Doina Chiacu)