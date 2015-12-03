UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
WASHINGTON Dec 3 U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan on Thursday said he does not anticipate a government shutdown and that lawmakers are moving ahead on legislation to fund federal agencies.
"I have no reason to believe that we'll have a government shutdown," Ryan said in an interview on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" program. "The Appropriations Committee, they're working day and night negotiating a government funding bill. Those negotiations are ongoing right now." (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Lisa Lambert)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February