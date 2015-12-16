WASHINGTON Dec 16 U.S. House of Representatives
Speaker Paul Ryan on Wednesday said bills to fund the government
and extend tax breaks are expected to garner support both from
Republicans and Democrats in the chamber.
"In divided government, you don't get everything you want.
Republicans didn't get all that we wanted, Democrats didn't get
all that... (they) wanted. This is a bipartisan compromise,"
Ryan told reporters at a press conference.
"I do believe we will have bipartisan votes on both of these
bills," he said, adding that he has "no reason to believe we're
going to have a shutdown" of the federal government.
(Reporting by David Lawder and Susan Cornwell, editing by David
Alexander; Writing by Susan Heavey)