WASHINGTON Oct 8 A senior U.S. Senate Democrat
on Tuesday dismissed a proposal by House of Representatives
Republicans to set up a panel to negotiate deficit-reduction
steps that Republicans want linked to a debt limit increase.
"They keep coming up with new gimmicks. We've done the
supercommittee before and it failed," Senator Charles Schumer,
the third-ranking Democrat in the Senate, told reporters.
Schumer reiterated a "simple plea" to Republicans that they
allow an immediate reopening of the entire U.S. government,
which is in the eighth day of partial shut down, and a U.S. debt
ceiling increase. "And then we'll discuss anything they
(Republicans) want in a forum in which they want to discuss it,"
Schumer said.